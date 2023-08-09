Seven nursing mothers, 14 pregnant students write BECE in Bia West district

File photo

Source: GNA

Seven nursing mothers and 14 pregnant girls are part of the candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

Eight of the pregnant girls are writing their examination at New Bonzian D/A, Three at Adjoafua Junior High school and one each at Bia SEC/TEC, Kwamebikrom R/C primary and Adjoafua Methodist "B" centres.



Four of the nursing mothers are writing at the New Bonzian D/A centre, while two are writing at Yawmatwa D/A with one taking the examination at Kwamebikrom R/C primary school centre.



Mr Peter Asiedu, Bia West Education directorate examination officer, told the Ghana News Agency that everything was on course and that 20 candidates comprising 11 males and Nine females were absent on the first day of the examination.

He said the nursing mothers were being assisted by family members to take care of their babies.



A total of 2,214 candidates from 68 public and 19 private schools registered for this year’s examination in the Bia West district.



The District has eleven examination centres.