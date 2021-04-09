Seven rearrested after jailbreak in Zenu-Atadeka, police chase rest

The six have already been convicted by an Ashaiman Circuit court

Police have re-arrested seven out of 12 suspects who broke jail on Sunday, April 4 in Zenu-Atadeka in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality.

The 12 escaped from police custody after one of them, Aziz Fuseini, who was about to be put in cell, poured hot porridge onto the face of the officer on duty.



The officer had opened the cell gates to cast Aziz in when he poured his breakfast, already in his hand, on the officer. Aziz and 11 others, who were already in detention, thus escaped.



But police said three of the re-arrested were picked from a hideout in Kubekrom No. 2 on the same day of escape while three were picked from Juapong in the Volta Region on Tuesday, April 6 with support of information from the public.



The six have already been convicted by an Ashaiman Circuit court on their own plea on charges related to their escape.

“The seventh person, Sumaila Karim – aged 21 – surrendered to the Police on 8th April, 2021 and will also be arraigned before the Court for escaping from lawful custody,” the Tema Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service said in a statement on Thursday, April 8.



The Command is making all efforts to re-arrest the remaining five suspects.



It has, therefore, called for public support.



The five are Richard Remeo, 30, Sulemana Ibrahim, 23, Abu Sadique, 29, Ibrahim Fuseini, 26, and Aziz Fuseini, 38.