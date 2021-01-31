Seven schools benefit from infrastructure project

Seven Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Kumasi Metropolis have benefited from the Emergency Senior High School project being spearheaded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund.

They are Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi T. I Ahmadiyya SHS, Kumasi Senior High Technical School, Kumasi Adventist SHS, Asanteman SHS, and Serwaa Nyarko SHS.



The projects are to help ease the pressure, particularly among students as a result of Government’s Free Senior High School Education policy.



The Emergency Senior High School project being undertaken in Kumasi is under the Ghana Education Trust Fund and comes at a time secondary schools are grappling with infrastructural challenges to contain the ever-increasing student population.



With the introduction of Government’s Free SHS policy, school facilities have been overstretched and in dire need of the requisite expansion. It is in line with this that Government introduced the Emergency SHS projects across various schools in the country.



Kumasi T. I Ahmadiyya SHS benefited from a 12-unit classroom block and 500 capacity Girls Dormitory block, the Kumasi Senior High Technical School was provided with two three-storey dormitory blocks each for boys and girls.



A 200-capacity dormitory for the Armed Forces SHS, while a 12-unit classroom block and 300 hundred capacity Girls dormitory also for Kumasi Adventist SHS.

Asanteman SHS benefited from a 12-unit classroom block, while Serwaa Nyarko SHS has been provided with a 300 hundred capacity dormitory.



The Anglican Senior High School benefited from a 12-unit classroom block under the Emergency Senior High School project.



At a ceremony at the Anglican Senior High School to inaugurate the infrastructure projects in the schools, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Owusu Afriyie commended Government for the swift response in addressing infrastructure challenges arising from the implementation of the Free SHS policy.



The Acting Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah outlined Government’s intervention in the provision of educational infrastructure in the region.



The Headmaster of Kumasi T. I Ahmadiyya SHS and the Chairman of the Conference of Head of Assisted Secondary Schools, Mr. Yakubu Abubakari on behalf of colleague heads thanked government for the intervention.