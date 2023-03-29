1
Seventeen aspirants to contest in NDC primaries in Western North Region

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Out of the 18 aspirants who picked forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Western North Region, only 17 have been successful at the close of the nominations.

All 17 aspirants contesting for seats in the eight constituencies are males, including the three incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs): Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament for Bodi; Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso; and Joseph Betino, Member of Parliament for Suaman, who are running unopposed.

George Ofori Danquah, the Regional Secretary, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, said all was set for the 17 aspirants to be vetted between April 3 and April 5, 2023, at the regional party office in Wiawso.

He prayed for a successful exercise.

Wilbert Petty Brentum, a mining consultant who picked forms to contest in the Aowin constituency, later told the Ghana News Agency that he decided not to file his nomination form again based on the shared vision with his contender, Joseph Yensu, and would rather support him to enhance the work in the constituency.

Source: GNA
