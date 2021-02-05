Sex does not prevent coronavirus - Doctor

The Chief Executive Officer for Noble Trust Hospital Dr. George Donkor has shot down claims that sex protects people from coronavirus.

The medical practitioner said is medically unfounded and has asked the public to disregard such claims.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said ”it is medically unfounded that sex prevents coronavirus. This untrue.”



He said factors that could help boost an immune system is good sleep, reduction of stress and good blood circulation.



Dr. Donkor noted that what ”very good sex” does is to facilitate these benefits and not to prevent covid-19.



He added that good sex helps in reducing heart problems, lowers the risk of heart attack and improves sleep pattern and reduce general pains.



Good sex he further explained produces dopamine a type of neurotransmitter which triggers happiness and excitement, and when you are happier, your immune system becomes strong and much well and very good.

He advised people to adopt good eating habits so they will enjoy the full benefits of good sex.



He cautioned you cannot replace healthy meals and medication with sex.



Some individuals have questioned whether it is advisable to have sex especially when the government has asked people to stay indoors when they have nothing doing.



Experts have stated that if one and his or her sexual partner are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 – a dry persistent cough, temperature, or difficulty breathing – they should limit all close physical contact to stop the spread of the virus.



This means avoiding physical intimacy, such as kissing and cuddling, as well as anal, vaginal, or oral sex.