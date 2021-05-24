Sex workers at Pokuase return to salvage belongings after Police raid

The prostitutes, mostly Nigerians, have put up unauthorised structures to serve as brothels

A joint operation headed by the police foiled broad daylight prostitution at Pokuase in the Ga North Municipality of Accra.

The five-hour operation took place at Pokuase Timber Market on May 20, 2021.



The prostitutes, mostly Nigerians, have put up unauthorised structures where they ply their trade in the full glare of commuters and residents.

GBC’s Ewurabena Paha reports that the prostitutes, who took to their heels when they saw the Police, have returned to the site to try to salvage some of their belongings.



“The debris is here and the prostitutes are back. They are back for one reason—to see if they can salvage some of their belongings. Business is ongoing, the fact that their structures have been demolished, they are back to business.”