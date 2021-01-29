Sexagenarian granted bail over threat of harm

The accused, Kingsley Baafi Boateng, pleaded not guilty

A sixty year-old farmer who allegedly threatened another farmer has appeared before a District Magistrate court in Enchi.

The accused, Kingsley Baafi Boateng, pleaded not guilty to the charge of threat of harm and the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng granted him bail in the sum of GHC5,000.00 with a surety to re-appear on Wednesday February 3, 2021.



Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant and accused live at Obourkrom in the Aowin Municipality.



He said the complainant was working on a disputed land involving the accused person and his uncle called James Twumasi.



The prosecution said during the month of December 2020, Boateng went to the said parcel of land and met the complainant and another person harvesting cocoa there.

According to Inspector Agyare, the accused person who was then holding a cutlass angrily confronted them and said "If you don't leave the farm, you will see what will happen to you".



He said the complainant and his friend managed to get hold of the cutlass in Boateng's possession and dragged him to the elders of the community who advised them to report the matter to the police.



He said the accused was handed over to the Police to assist with investigations and later charged.