Shama NDC parliamentary candidate slams Akufo-Addo govt for not fulfilling promise to build hospital for Shama District

The abondoned hospital site

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Emelia Arthur, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Shama in the Western Region, has called out the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government for their habit of taking colossal loans for projects that do not see the light of day.

She is worried that while Ghanaians work assiduously to pay back such loans, the government appears insensitive, considering the benefits such projects would have provided the beneficiary communities.



“When a loan is secured for any project, the government does so for and on behalf of the citizens. It is not the government that pays back, but the citizens who toil day and night because of the conviction that such a project will address a need. So, when the project is delayed unduly and such projects do not see the light of day, it only means that the government has not held its side of the bargain and, therefore, is not trustworthy,” she said.



The parliamentary candidate was speaking to journalists during a visit by the parliamentary select committee on health to the project site of the 100-bed Shama hospital.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the presence of traditional leaders of Shama, government officials, and other stakeholders, cut the sod for work to commence on a new hospital for Shama.



He explicitly assured that funds for the execution of the project have been secured, and therefore, the project will not suffer any bottlenecks during the period of execution.

The €32 million project, which is being funded by Standard Chartered Bank with credit guarantee support from Sinosure China, was to be executed by Poly Changda Overseas Engineering Company Limited and completed within 36 months.



Four years after such a bold declaration by President Akufo-Addo, the case is the complete opposite, as not a single block has been laid at the site.



Machinery, temporary structures, heaps of sand, and other building materials brought to the site have all disappeared. What is left of the site are thick bushes and a deep galley created due to the initial clearing of the site for the official sod-cutting ceremony.



Emelia Arthur was disappointed that President Akufo-Addo had not been truthful to the people of Shama.



“It is unthinkable to imagine that the President stood in front of our respected chiefs and said funds are at hand for a smooth run of the project when there is no work done, four years down the line.”

“What have the people of Shama done to deserve such untruthfulness, such insensitivity, and such gross denial of a project we and our children will pay for?



“The delay has brought undue suffering to the people of Shama. Now, many people have to think of a transport fare to seek health care away from Shama and money for their hospital bills. The president should use the remaining nine months of his tenure to give us our hospital. We want it. It’s a must,” she added.



Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, quizzed why the Shama Hospital should delay when parliament has long approved the loan for the project.



“I think the people of Shama deserve better. As a matter of urgency, we think the government must bring the contractor back to the site to commence the construction. For the past four years, the minister of health hasn’t come to the floor of the house to give us the status of Shama district hospital. For me, That’s quite disrespectful, so we are sending clear warnings to the President and his Vice President that until they commence, complete, and put to good use the Shama district hospital, we will be here again.”.



“It shouldn’t be that the government will hurriedly assemble machines at the site when we are nearing elections,” he said.

Residents of Shama expressed disappointment over the NPP government, as it has failed to fulfill promises to help improve their living standards.



“I was happy when the president assured me that the project would not be delayed because there was money for it. We even had to slaughter a ram to show our appreciation. So were we lied to, because nothing has happened for the past four years?”



“I remember when the discussion for the hospital began, there were talks for the only health center to be demolished. Imagine if that had happened. We need answers,” a resident said.