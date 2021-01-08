Shama residents express views on the relevance of Constitution Day

Ghanaians have called for more sensitisation on the National Constitution Day

A cross-section of residents in the Shama District of the Western Region has expressed varied views on the relevance of celebrating Constitution Day in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency, the residents indicated that most Ghanaians are not aware of the public holiday and its benefits to the country.



Ms. Eugenia Ekua Armoo, a teacher, said many Ghanaians do not participate in the day because they lack adequate information about it.



She said effective measures must be put in place to increase education on the significance of the day to encourage Ghanaians to appreciate its relevance.



For Ms. Sophia Andoh, a retired teacher, the relevance of Constitution Day can not be over-emphasized as it recognizes the republican constitutional dispensation of Ghana.

Mr. Alex Nketsiah, a former teacher, stressed the need to organize regular public lectures for Ghanaians to understand its relevance.



Opanyin Kofi Kyemenu, a fisherman in Abuesi, said most of his colleagues in fishing communities do not understand the relevance of the Constitution Day, let alone celebrate it.



“Only the educated are privy to the information on the celebration of the Constitution Day,” he said.



Constitution Day is designated as a public holiday set aside to mark the existence of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic.