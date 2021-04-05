0
Shatta Bundle tops twitter trends after allegations of rape and kidnap of 15-year-old girl

Mon, 5 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media sensation, Shatta Bundle has topped Twitter trends for allegedly raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.

The minor, named Ayisha was seen in bed with Shatta Bundle in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

Mahama Haruna, uncle of Ayisha had earlier come out to accuse Shatta Bundle of raping and kidnapping Ayisha and was ready to meet him in court over the issue.

Some Ghanaians have joined in on the conversation on the development on social media.

While some have made fun the whole incident, others have been taken aback as they wonder how the allegations could hold water.

Meanwhile, Shatta Bundle has announced his innocence over the matter, stating that, nothing sexual happened between them.

He noted that the bedroom video was taken in the presence of many.

“I didn’t do anything, there are plenty girls inside the room there and we are doing that snap one by one. Even the time I go, I took my girlfriend go there self,” he explained in another video.

Corroborating Shatta Bundle’s narrative, Ayisha, has also intimated that the video was a harmless one because she took the photograph and video with a ‘celebrity.

