Shatta Bundle tops twitter trends after allegations of rape and kidnap of 15-year-old girl

Social media sensation, Shatta Bundle

Social media sensation, Shatta Bundle has topped Twitter trends for allegedly raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.

The minor, named Ayisha was seen in bed with Shatta Bundle in a video which has since gone viral on social media.



Mahama Haruna, uncle of Ayisha had earlier come out to accuse Shatta Bundle of raping and kidnapping Ayisha and was ready to meet him in court over the issue.



Some Ghanaians have joined in on the conversation on the development on social media.



While some have made fun the whole incident, others have been taken aback as they wonder how the allegations could hold water.



Meanwhile, Shatta Bundle has announced his innocence over the matter, stating that, nothing sexual happened between them.



He noted that the bedroom video was taken in the presence of many.

“I didn’t do anything, there are plenty girls inside the room there and we are doing that snap one by one. Even the time I go, I took my girlfriend go there self,” he explained in another video.



Corroborating Shatta Bundle’s narrative, Ayisha, has also intimated that the video was a harmless one because she took the photograph and video with a ‘celebrity.



This "shatta Bundle" guy him matter , I just don't want to say anything about it, but they have to investigate it well . pic.twitter.com/ukpGDAMEV9 — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimiiba) April 5, 2021

Only my name oo only me name ooo Paah Paah Paah Paah! Shatta Bundle with the W already pic.twitter.com/XlPLGJzCdp — Virgin Repairer❼ (@VirginRepairer) April 5, 2021

Ghana Police Arrest Shatta Bundle for defilement. How, I mean how can you arrest this small baby. Free Shatta Bundle????????????



Arrested pic.twitter.com/6lSOChoNtV — Nubanie Sly Gee ???????? (@nubanieslygee) April 5, 2021

What shows Shatta Bundle rape dey girl

What dey fuck do we waste our tym on unnecessary thing in ghana — TUFF GONG ???? (@MagikalA) April 5, 2021

When English is your enemy.... shatta bundle trying to clear the air pic.twitter.com/AYA19jJsTX — saf (@sata26808201) April 5, 2021

Shatta Bundle needs 3 more centimeters to reach the height of A1 bread ????????????????????????sia saa no — Madina Boy???????? (@mango_parkgram) April 5, 2021