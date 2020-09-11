General News

Shatta Wale’s manager confirms Exim Bank deal but fails to disclose amount involved

Bulldog and Shatta Wale

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has confirmed that there was an agreement between Shatta Wale and Ghana’s Exim Bank for the promotion of Made-in-Ghana products.

According to him, the contractual agreement, which was signed some few weeks ago, has already commenced.



The popular manager told Citi FM: “We have been engaged by the Exim Bank to perform ambassadorial duties for Made in Ghana stuff. I mean it is only right that the Ghanaian does it, and we are glad and actually humbled that we were called upon to execute those duties. We have had some engagement with Exim Bank, so we have been spoken to on that level,” he said.



When asked whether any amount of money had been paid to his artiste for his ambassadorial work, Bulldog said: “I cannot state the figure, it is contractual. What I know for a fact is that we have been engaged by Exim bank to do stuff for Ghana. But we are not doing it for free. We are being paid to do this ambassadorial role. I have not seen a cheque, I have not seen the money either. I do not know whether or not the money has been paid. I’ll have to check the account,” he said.



The deal between the ‘I know my level’ hitmaker and the Ghana Exim Bank first came to light at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting where and when the Kumbungu MP stated that an amount of GH¢2 million had been paid to the dancehall artiste and other brand ambassadors.

The Ghana Exim Bank officials have since denied paying the ambassadors such an amount.



Exim Bank explained that it had only contracted Shatta Wale and Kofi Adu also known as Agya Koo, to use their influence in the creative industry to promote Made-in-Ghana products. The bank however insisted that it had not made any payments to Shatta Wale.



In a statement, the bank noted, “We wish to state categorically that no amount of such magnitude has been paid to any Ambassador or Influencer. The bank has not doled out GHS2 million to Shatta Wale. This allegation is factually incorrect and misleading.”





