'She is not exciting' - Nana Akomea on 'good woman' Prof. Naana Jane's running mate job

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), has lauded the former Education Minister, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for being selected as running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was announced by her party days ago to partner their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



The NDC, in a statement, said; “Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service. Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.”



They added that the former Minister of Education’s “nomination underscores the NDC’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise of the NDC’s presidential ticket.”

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Tuesday, Nana Akomea described Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a "good woman", however, to him, she will make no difference in the elections.



The STC boss stressed Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's candidature is not exciting.



"She is a good woman...there is really no excitement about her candidature. Even though she is a good person, she is not exciting," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.