She’s never original in her ideas - Dumelo mocks Lydia Alhassan for copying him

Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has accused his opponent, Madam Lydia Alhassan of being bereft of campaign and policy ideas.

According to John Dumelo, the incumbent MP for the Constituency lacks originality as she has become notorious for copying his campaign strategy and ideas.



"I shared pens a few days ago to students on campus. She’s never original in her ideas," the NDC parliamentary candidate wrote in an X post



John Dumelo’s statement was in reaction to a post by Lydia Alhassan on X showing her distributing pens to students of the University of Ghana during their end-of-semester exams.



According to John Dumelo, he had already shared pens to the students ahead of their examination, making his opponent’s effort a copy of his initiative.



Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo faced off in a stiff contest during the 2020 parliamentary election.

Lydia Alhassan won the race with 39,851 votes representing 51.36% of the total votes as against Dumelo who came second with 37,478 votes representing 48.30%.



The two having been elected by their respective parties as parliamentary candidates are set to face off once again in the 2024 December 7 elections.





Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan needs students of the University of Ghana to write right, as she generously shares a pen each, to students who are beginning their end of semester examination. pic.twitter.com/B9XsJQ3GSr — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 5, 2024

I shared pens a few days ago to students on campus. She’s never original in her ideas. https://t.co/zECjsAqCMO pic.twitter.com/qLPzTdve4G — Farmer John (@johndumelo) April 5, 2024

GA/DO