She was a mother of the nation – Kufuor consoles Rawlings on death of his mother

Kufuor's delegation in a photo with Former President Rawlings and his family

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has through his eldest son, John Addo Kufuor sent a message of commiseration to Former President Jerry John Rawlings over the demise of his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.

John Addo Kufuor who led a delegation sent by his father relayed his (Kufuor) message of condolence to Rawlings over the unfortunate passing of his mother.



In a statement read on his behalf, Kufuor said that per Ghanaian tradition, mothers play key role in the maintenance of peace and serve repository of wisdom and values.



He noted these roles make mothers integral in nation-building and by virtue of Rawlings’ mother giving birth and nurturing a leader like him, she deserves the praise of being a ‘mother of the nation’.



“The country has been informed of the loss of a matriarch and the mother of our President, President Rawlings. Of course, in our society, the matriarch plays a very important role. The matriarch is an arbiter of peace and a store of knowledge for the family. If she is the matriarch of the President’s family, literally she is the mother of the nation”.

“So, this is a significant event and I believe not many of our presidents have risen that high with their matriarchs in place. Therefore, we have been sent by President Kufuor, my father, to come and commiserate and console President Rawlings and his family," the statement read.



Madam Agbotui passed away at her home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born at Dzelukope, a coastal town near Keta, in the Volta Region and died at age 101.



The funeral of Madam Agbotui will take place on Saturday, October 24, with a non-denominational service at the Forecourt of the State House, after which the body will be conveyed to Dzelukope in the Volta Region for interment.