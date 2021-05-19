She was the best in her class – School owner pays tribute to student who committed suicide

The student allegedly committed suicide in the school's dining hall

John Tetteh, the proprietor of Miracle Educational Academy has paid glowing tribute to the late Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a final year student who was found hanging in the dining hall of the school.

According to him, the late Leticia Pinaman was a very studious person who was literally married to her books.



He said on Okay FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, that it was difficult to notice if there was something wrong with the student as she always had a calm and unassuming outlook.



“She was the best student in her class and I always saw her with books, studying. She loved learning so she always laid back and it was her friend who always entertained her.



"She loved learning very much and you’ll always see her with her book. We are shocked because we’ve lost something huge,” he said.



John Tetteh also denied talk that the girl might have been murdered and subsequently hanged to cover-up the act.

He said that all signs identified at the scene showed that it was a suicide and not murder as rumored.



“She was hanging there and she had eased herself but because she was wearing a tight underwear we could not see but when it was removed they saw it. She urinated on herself and there was also table and chair there. It was a dining hall so everything was there. She tied the rope to a wood in the dining hall.”



“We were having Bible studies, praying when she stepped out. After church, I was informed that she had hanged herself. I called my spokesperson and we went to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene we saw her body dangling before we went to the police station to report”.



“Its not true that she was murdered. From what I saw and the note she left in the dining hall, everything shows that it was suicide and no one killed her,” he said.