Shea Network Ghana holds Trade Fair and Exhibition in Bolga

A picture of some women beneficiaries buying materials and equipment related to their business plans

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Contributor

The Shea Network Ghana (SNG), an organization of shea sector businesses, stakeholders, and value chain actors (collectors, buyers, aggregators, and brands) has held a trade fair and exhibition in Bolga for 60 women beneficiaries and 10 businesses within the shea value chain.

The one-day event was held at the Social Centre, Bolga on Friday, December 2, 2022.



It was attended by stakeholders and actors in the Shea Value Chain.



Speaking at the event, the WEACT Project Officer at the SNG, Madam Hubaida Iddrisu, on behalf of the National Coordinator, Mr. Iddi Zakaria, said the trade fair forms part of the implementation of the Gender Responsive and Skills Development Training, one of the pillars of the WEACT project seeking to link women to suppliers and buyers of businesses related to their business plans.



She also said the trade fair sought to provide the women with the needed materials and equipment to help them launch their businesses.



Madam Hubaida stated that the SNG was an organisation of shea sector businesses and actors that seek to influence policy and provide solutions to industrywide challenges for the overall growth of the shea sector in a coordinated manner.

Additionally, she said, the NGO provides platforms to share industry experiences and knowledge, facilitate synergy and promote shea usage, develop opportunities for stakeholders and share benefits for all and urged the women to take advantage of the opportunity to better their lives and that of their families.



On her part, the Gender Officer at OXFAM Ghana, Madam Fati Alhassan, said over the next 5 years, Oxfam was seeking to contribute to enhancing economic empowerment, well-being and inclusive economic growth for women, in the shea and cocoa chains across 9 districts in the Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Savanna Western North and Western Regions in Ghana



Additionally, she explained that the WEACT Project seeks to empower women economically through alternative livelihood during off-cocoa and shea seasons by providing them with start-up capital to help alleviate poverty in the country.



"The project is seeking to address the systemic barriers to women's economic empowerment and give women a voice. Approximately 5400 women and girls will benefit directly from the project with 3510 men and boys as direct beneficiaries," she stated.



She explained that the Gender Responsive Skills Development Training, was part of the Women's Economic Advancement for Collective Transformation (WEACT), seeking to empower women financially through initiatives such as women's equality drives and inclusivity, agricultural financial services, and cooperatives. Including financial literacy training, cocoa, and Shea value chains entrepreneurship, among others.

She further said the project seeks to increase access to innovative and viable gender-responsive business models, and enhance equal access to productive resources for women, including gender-responsive financial products ownership and use.



Over the years, access to dedicated financial services and other inputs needed by women to grow and sustain their businesses has been a challenge for many women entrepreneurs.



Studies revealed that, though many women do not have the benefit of formal education, they appreciate and understand key business concepts and practices that positively impact on feasibility/profitability of the business.



The exhibition was, therefore, organised to link women beneficiaries who the SNG is working with from Garu in the Upper East and Sissala West in the Upper West Regions to suppliers and buyers of businesses related to their business plans.



The Bolga Trade Fair and Exhibition followed a similar event held for 115 beneficiary women and 20 businesses in Tamale at the Jubilee Park on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.