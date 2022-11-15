'Sheer wickedness and evil' - Presidential Staffer chases Anas over 'Galamsey Economy'

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Executive Assistant & Head of Social Media, Office of the President, has chastised investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas over his latest investigative work dubbed 'Galamsey Economy'.

He described the investigative work of the journalist as 'sheer wickedness and evil'.



The Presidential Staffer noted that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is known for recording people and editing them to suit his narrative, something that the former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi suffered in the Number 12 documentary by Tiger Eye PI, Anas' investigative firm.



He extended his criticism to Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Anas' boss when he was commenting on the investigative work which triggered the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in charge of Finance.



"I’m soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my classmate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine.



"Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice-over to suit your story is nothing but share (sic) wickedness and evil. He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that, we are all in the hands of the Lord," Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe wrote on his Facebook timeline.



Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State in charge of Finance had earlier alleged that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will require $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet prospective investors.

This was revealed in Anas' 'Galamsey Economy' investigation.



The investigative journalist noted that Adu Boahen, in the undercover piece told his Tiger Eye PI team members posing as investors that Dr. Bawumia would also require some positions from the investor for his siblings, in orfer to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.



Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe's post has since been deleted.







