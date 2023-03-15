Sherrif Imoro: Two appear in court over murder of soldier

The late Sherrif Imoro

Source: GNA

Two out of six persons have been put before a Tema District Court for their involvement in the murder of Private Imoro Sherrif, a soldier on March 4, this year at Ashiaman.

The two, Samuel Tetteh aka Wiper and Abubakar Sadick aka Naadu or Birdman have been charged with conspiracy and murder.



The District Court did not take the pleas of the accused persons and remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on March 27.



Police on Monday, March 13, 2023, put before the Ashiaman Circuit Court six persons including Tetteh and Sadick on the charges of stealing robbery and dishonestly receiving.



The other four accused persons are Safianu Musah aka Dayorgu, Ibrahim Rakib, Yusif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.



Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare prayed the District Court to remand Tetteh and Sadiq into lawful custody pending further investigations into the matter.



Prosecution said the accused persons are residents of Ashaiman, near Tema.

On March 4, this year the Police received information that a male adult was found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa.



A team of Police personnel were dispatched to the crime scene and the Police retrieved a blood-stained knife, a backpack containing an iPad, Ghana Card, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Card and Military Uniform belonging to Private Sherrif, who until his demise was a soldier with the Third Battalion at Sunyani.



Investigations revealed that the slain soldier went to visit his female friend at Ashiaman Newtown at about 2230 hours on March 3, 2023, and left for his home at about 0130h hours on March 4, but was attacked by Tetteh and Sadick at Ashiaman Taifa with the intention of stealing his mobile.



Tetteh and Sadick successfully robbed the deceased of his mobile phone and sold it to Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at GHC300.



Ibrahim Rakib also sold the phone to Safianu Musah at GHC350 who claimed he has sold the iPhone to Yusif Mohammed for GHC500 and later to Abdul Gafaru Karim.



Police say investigations are underway.