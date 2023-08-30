Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10

Wed, 30 Aug 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey
The family of former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey, has announced the programme for her final funeral rites.
According to the family, the former Minister will be buried on Friday, 10 November 2023.
The funeral, however, begins from Thursday, 9 November 2023, with “Tributes & Song Ministration” followed by the “Burial & Funeral Ceremony,” on Friday and a “Thanksgiving Service” on Sunday, 12 November 2023.
On Saturday, July 22, the family of the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, announced her passing in a press release.
The family expressed deep sorrow as they conveyed the sad news of her demise.
Source: classfmonline.com
Related Articles:
- 3 persons killed in an attempt to attack Binduri NDC constituency chairman
- Mahama promises to set up independent Value for Money office to scrutinise all govt projects over $5m
- Anyaa Sowutuom NDC readies for election 2024 by building capacity of its communicators
- Running mate support for Julius Debrah gathers momentum from US
- A/R: NDC clears 7 to contest Adansi Asokwa, Fomena, Mampong
- Read all related articles