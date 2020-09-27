Shielding 'thieves' in politics suffocating Ghana's democracy - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, says the practice of protecting 'thieves' in the name of democracy is suffocating and very worrying

According to him, people who commit crimes in government must not be shielded because when they were 'stealing' or committing the said crimes, they did not inform any party member.



He made this known when he was speaking in an interview with Accra-based ATV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was speaking on Ghana’s practice of democracy said the practice is not helping the country.



According to him, people walk away with crimes just because their parties protect them and that is not good for the country.

“I’m not saying democracy is not helping us. What I’m saying is that the way we are practising it is making us suffocate. This is because if someone goes to steal then he comes to hide and all party members need to protect him.



"Meanwhile, when he was going to steal, he did not come to the party’s headquarters to inform us. After he has been caught for stealing he comes to the party and all of us have to support him. If you don’t support him they will call you a traitor, you are a bad person. That is what we have done to our democracy,” he said.



He added that "We must transform our mindsets so we do not allow miscreants to hide behind political parties to loot and steal."