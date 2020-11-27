Shirley Ayorkor Botchway donates to creative arts for More group

With just a few days to 2020 The General elections, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has supported members of the creative arts for More group with some T-shirts and paraphernalia to enable them to round up their regional campaign tour for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The donation was received on behalf of the NPP Creative art group by Socrates Safo, Madam Helen and Tawfik Prah who are leaders of the group.



According to Socrates Safo in a chat with Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the longest-serving female member of parliament has been very supportive right from when the group was formed to support NPP and Akufo Addo till date and she is still behind the creative arts team motivating them for the impending elections.

In a thanksgiving note, Socrates Safo said that the minister has assisted the creative industry in so many ways including visa acquisition for people in the art.