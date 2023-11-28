Shit bombing forces students to study under trees in Koforidua

Some unknown individuals in the community are reportedly responsible for the act

Teachers and students at Ada Kyerematen M/A Basic ‘B’ in New Juaben South municipality of Eastern Region find themselves conducting lessons under trees due to the shocking and unsanitary act of shit bombing within classrooms.

Teachers, weary of dealing with the daily task of cleaning human feces from classrooms, are now threatening to boycott teaching if the issue is not promptly addressed.



The indiscriminate nature of these incidents, often accompanied by a display of red clothes, cracked eggs, powder, and snail shells around the feces, has instilled fear in both teachers and students, with some suspecting spiritual implications.



A female student reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after sweeping and collecting human feces wrapped in polythene bags in a class six pupils’ classroom in a previous incident.



Her inability to walk normally has halted her schooling.



In response to Monday’s incident, the traditional leaders in the community initiated a spiritual cleansing process, pouring libation in the affected classrooms to curse the perpetrators and alleviate any potential spiritual repercussions on teachers and students.

The Headmaster, Mr. Francis Kwakye, disclosed that the school said the indiscriminate shit bombing is a great concern to management and therefore called in the community to help address it.



The Municipal Education Directorate, after meeting with the Headmaster and teachers on Monday, has committed to engaging key stakeholders, including the Municipal Assembly, Traditional Authorities, and community opinion leaders, to devise a lasting solution to this disturbing problem.



The sole public toilet facility in the Ada community was demolished as part of the Ghana First modern toilet project, undertaken in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government.



Despite the initial plan to complete the project within six months, it has now lingered unfinished for four years.



This is believed to have led to an increase in open defecation in the community.