Shock, disbelief as social media users react to FDA’s ban on 'chofi'

FDA Chofi FDA reveals 'chofi' has been ban in Ghana since 1999

Mon, 30 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some social media users are reacting with disbelief, to a recent statement released by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) concerning the confiscation of turkey tail, locally known as 'chofi,' in the Eastern Region.

The details of the statement by the FDA revealed that 'chofi' has been banned since 1999.

The revelation of the ban for nearly 25 years stirred widespread surprise, with many users of X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing shock that such a popular food item had been prohibited for so long without public awareness.

Many have questioned why the traditional and beloved item on the Ghanaian cuisine, had not been widely communicated or enforced over the years.

