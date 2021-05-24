Shoddy work in the past have contributed to road deficit - Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Kwasi Amoako-Attah is minister for Roads and Highways

• Kwasi Amoako-Attah says there is a great deficit in the roads sector but his administration is determined to fix it

• He blamed shoddy work done in the past on the gapping deficit



• He has charged his engineers and contractors to be up to the task or face his wrath



With a national road deficit in the range of the tens of thousands, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has blamed the slow pace of development in the sector on past governments.



According to him, with Ghana's total road network size of 78,400 kilometres, his administration, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been trying to close the gap, although a better story could have been told now had past administrations supervised a better job.



Addressing the press yesterday, Sunday, May 23, 2021, the minister, boasting about the work they have been doing since their assumption of office in 2017, said that one after the other, all roads in the country will be fixed.

"One after the other, all roads in Ghana will be fixed but it will be unconscionable, it will be unreasonable for anybody to think that all roads could be done simultaneously and we are on course, and we are fixing the roads robustly. And we are fixing quality roads for this country," he said.



He also lumped some blame on past works that have been done in the sector, stressing that had those jobs been done properly, the country could have had better stories to share about its road sector.



He also charged his engineers and contractors to be up to the task else he will have them dealt with.



“Gone were the days that people were doing shoddy work, we were using Ghanaian money to pay them. Today, it cannot happen and under the watch of government, under my watch, if any road is found to be shoddily done, and certified by an engineer, both the contractor and the engineer will be taken on, and all my engineers are here. I respect every one of them but I’m not afraid of any one of them. I respect each contractor in this country and I’m not afraid of any contractor in this country."