Shoemaker advises youth to venture into shoemaking

Youth advised to go into shoemaking rather than engaging in internet fraud

Mr Enock Doku a shoemaker at Tema Community One, on Tuesday, entreated the youth to indulge in shoemaking or any other vocation that would empower them financially instead of engaging in internet fraudsters for quick money.

He said the rate at which the youth was craving for wealth was alarming which compelled them to resort to fraudulent acts.



Interacting with Ghana News Agency at Tema Mr Doku explained that he joined the business after Junior Secondary School to make a livelihood as his parents were not financially sound to support him to further his education at the Senior Secondary School level.



He said, when the opportunity came for him to learn shoemaking, he seized it and went into an apprenticeship for two and half years at Mankesim in the Central Region, after completion, he came down to Tema and started the business, with an initial capital of GHC200.00.



He added that it was not easy from the beginning but gradually things changed, won a contract which has transformed the business.

According to him, he had no regret venturing into the shoemaking business because he was able to send his younger brother to the university, purchased land, and was able to take care of his family.



Mr Doku said, the only challenge was the fact that some clients would place an order, but refused to show up, which affected his capital and slowed down business.



He appealed to the Government to turn his attention to the shoemaking business by providing them with the necessary materials and equipment that would help them to make their work beautiful and sell to international markets.



He noted that it was his wish that all shoemakers and Cobblers would unite under one umbrella and form an association where the government could support them.