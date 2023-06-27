Shop attendant jailed 15 years for defiling minor

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court at the Police headquarters has sentenced a 22-year-old shop attendant to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 16-year-old girl twice.

Anthony Ayew, charged with two counts of defilement and indecent assault, pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Dora Eshun Inkumsah convicted Ayew on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.



The prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant was a 23-year-old mobile money merchant who resides at Agbogboloshie, Accra.



The prosecution said the complainant was the brother of the victim aged 16 years.



It said Ayew also lived in the same house as the victim.

According to the prosecution, the accused person, now convict, normally sent the victim on errands.



It said on December 25, 2022, at about 8:00 pm, the victim went out with her friend and while they were returning home, the victim met Ayew standing in front of his room.



The prosecution said Ayew called the victim and when she went, Ayew held the victim and dragged her into his room.



It said Ayew undressed the victim, twisted her hand behind her, and had sex with her for the first time.



The prosecution said Ayew thereafter continued to have sex with the victim in the month of February 2023 and April 2023.

According to the prosecutor, recently the lights in the house of the victim went off so she decided to sleep outside in order to enjoy “fresh air” outside.



While sleeping outside, Ayew went to sleep beside the victim and began sucking her breast.



In the act, the victim hit Ayew so hard that the sound attracted a witness in the case to the scene.



The prosecution said the victim informed the complainant and a report was lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.



It said after examination, a medical report was issued on the victim and Ayew was picked up.