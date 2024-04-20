Shopkeeper jailed five years for stealing over GH¢330,000

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a shopkeeper to five years imprisonment for stealing GH¢330,135.00 belonging to a trader.

Samuel Gyasi Annan used the said amount to buy a parcel of land in his hometown, renovate his family house, and purchase sofa chairs in addition, according to prosecutors.



Charged with stealing, Gyasi pleaded guilty.



Gyasi was convicted on his plea and was sentenced accordingly.



The prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer prayed to the Court that the convict should be given a longer sentence to deter others.



In sentencing, the Court presided over by Isaac Addo was mindful of the fact that the convict was a first-time offender as well as a family man.

The convict was therefore sentenced to five years imprisonment in hard labour.



Meanwhile, Madam Naomi Nyarko and William Yaw Annan, a trader and mason respectively, and parents of the convict, are jointly held for abetment of crime to wit stealing.



They pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.



The couple have been admitted to GH¢60,000.00 bail each with two sureties each.



The matter has been adjourned to May 20, 2024.

The facts as narrated by the prosecution are that the complainant, Madam Felicia Ofori, who resides at Teshie Gonno Cluster of the School area, is a trader while the convict who was a storekeeper and a sales boy to the complainant, resides at Mannet Court, Okpoi Gonno.



It said Madam Nyarko and Annan were residents of Assin Dompim in the Central Region.



The prosecution said the complainant detected that the convict had been stealing from her shop.



It said based on that, on October 10, 2024, the complainant caused her auditors to audit the convict.



The prosecution said after the auditing, it was detected that he had stolen GH¢330,135.00 from the complainant’s shop.

It said when the convict was asked to account for the missing money, he could not.



The prosecution said the complainant complained to Teshie Police station and the convict was arrested.



It said during the investigation, the convict admitted the offence and stated that he used part of the stolen money to buy a parcel of land in Assin Dompim, his hometown.



The prosecution said, “he also used part of the said money to put up two single stories for his parents.”



“He has renovated his family house, bought sofa chairs, and also gave an amount of GH¢51,400.00 to his mother (Madam Nyarko) for safekeeping,” the prosecution added.

It said an investigation was extended to Assin Dompim where an amount of GH¢51,400.00 was retrieved from his mother.



The prosecution said when his mother was questioned, she stated that it was part of the money that her son (the convict) gave to her for safekeeping.



It said his father (Annan) could not also account for the items in his room that his son bought.