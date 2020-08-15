General News

Shops in Takoradi destroyed by Saturday dawn fire

Items estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis have been completely lost to the fire

Four shops including a wholesale shop for popular grocery outlet,First Samuel Supermarket located on the Kingston Avenue at the Central Business District of Takoradi in the Western Region have been completely destroyed by fire.

The fire, which started at about 12:32 am Saturday, took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service close to five hours to fight it.



Speaking to 3news.com at the scene of the incident, Western Region Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service DO3 Emmanuel Bonney explained that the regional office received a distress call through their office at the Takoradi Market Circle that there was a fire outbreak at the wholesale shop of First Samuel Supermarket.

“The call explained that the wholesale shop belonging to First Samuel Supermarket was on fire. So, we mobilized and within five minutes got to the scene. We saw four shops on fire when we came. Our initial assessment revealed the roof of the shops had caved in. The buildings also had so many flammable items in them.”



He continued: “So, we mobilized four fire tenders and three tankers. We were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas around the CBG Bank, the UBA Bank, the retail shop of First Samuel and other adjoining shops. Within five hours, we were able to fight the fire and investigation has started.”

