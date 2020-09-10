Regional News

Shops, vehicles destroyed as fire guts fitting shop at Kokode

A fire razed down fitting shops in Kumasi

Artisans and traders at fitting shops at Agric-Kokode in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region are counting their losses after a fire razed down their shops.

Thousands of cedis worth of materials and cash were completely burnt in the inferno.



The Assembly Member for Agric-Kokode electoral Area, Wilson Sackey who narrated the unfortunate incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said about 30 vehicles were destroyed and burnt into ashes.

According to Wilson Sackey “the situation is very disheartening. The victims told me they called Fire Service several times but they didn’t respond to their calls. I called them later and they came but the tanker broke down and they couldn’t tackle the fire on time”.



“Those who came also called different tanker from KMA to help them control the situation. Billions of properties have been destroyed” he said.

