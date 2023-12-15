Short notice of commencement date for fresh SHS students affecting reporting - GNAT Chair

The GNAT chainman onated provisions, mattresses, calculators, and chop boxes to ten students

Source: GNAT

The Asuogyaman District GNAT Chairman has bemoaned the challenges parents are facing in ensuring the prompt reporting of first-year students to their respective schools.

According to Mr Harrison Mompi, the situation has largely affected the preparations of the students and their parents in raising the required items to ensure the prompt reporting of the former to their respective schools.



Needy students have particularly borne the brunt of the short notice as financial constraints affected their preparations.



The situation has led to the personal intervention by the district GNAT chairman who has supported ten needy but brilliant students with various school supplies to aid their admission into various Senior High Schools in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.



The GNAT chainman who doubles as a philanthropist donated provisions, mattresses, calculators, and chop boxes to ten students including seven girls and three boys.



According to him, agitations by parents regarding the short notice of the reopening date came to his attention, a situation which necessitated his intervention.

The items, he said are supposed to serve as timely interventions and motivation to assure the beneficiary students that their education wouldn't be interrupted.



The Parliament of Ghana adding its voice to the issue through its Parliamentary Service asked the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to reconsider the directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to fresh students, teaching and non-teaching staff to begin academic work on Monday, December 4, 2023.



Stating his position on the reopening date, Mr. Mompi said, "I don't agree with the reopening, I'd have wished the minister would have also supported what parliament was trying to propose to give some room to the poor and the needy."



The GNAT chairman urged parents with wards in basic schools to ensure that they prepare adequately ahead of time towards their children's senior high school education to avert the current situation.