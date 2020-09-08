Politics

Should Akufo-Addo sell Ghana because his relations are among the Big Six? - Edudzi Tamakloe

Mahama's Aide, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe

An Aide to the Presidential Candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has lambasted those who have resorted to justifying the Akyem people involved in the Agyapa Royalty deal.

The comment from a listener and read by the host of Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese said that the relations of President Akufo-Addo may be blessed with knowledge in terms of governance, juxtaposing it to the relations among the Big Six in the struggle for the country’s independence.



The comment was borne out of the fact that some of the relations of President Akufo-Addo are leading the Agyapa Royalty deal which the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claim is a conflict of interest.



Responding to the text in an interview on the same platform, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe found the logic in the analogy of the person who texted wrong, wondering why it is good to mention that some of the President’s relations are part of the Big Six but wrong to mention his Akyem relations who are involved in the Agyapa Royalty deal.



“So, it is good to say that three relatives of President Akufo-Addo are on the nation’s currency but it is wrong to say some of his Akyem relatives are involved in the rotten Agyapa Royalty deal. What logic is that?”



Digressing from the Agyapa Royalty issue, he said that the struggle for the country’s independence was not done by one person as it was the collective interest of the people of this country.

He was of the view that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah could not have won the Odododiodoo seat over the father of the late Obetsebi Lamptey who was a stalwart of Ga politics from prison without the help of Mr Gbedemah.



“The struggle for independence was not done by one person. It was the collective interest of the people of this country. When Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was in prison, he won Ashiedu Keteke which is now Odododiodoo. When he was in prison, it was Gbedemah and Co campaigning for him to win the seat over the father of the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey who was a stalwart of Ga politics; is it an easy thing? Can Nkrumah say that he alone made sure to win the election?”



“ . . So should he sell Ghana? What kind of analogy is this? Whoever sent this text with the greatest of respect should withdraw it,” he lambasted.



With regard to Dombo, Torong-Naa then, Abayifa Karbo who are being mentioned as founding fathers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe wondered why their relations are not part of the Agyapa Royalty deal as they also deserve mineral royalty.



He, therefore, described the comment read by the host as “demeaning” and “insulting”; still insisting that the struggle for independence was not the handy work of only the Big Six.

