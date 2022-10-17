Shove your pride, apologize to NAPO - Nana B tells Sammy Gyamfi

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Sammy Gyamfi

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has advised Sammy Gyamfi to render an unqualified apology to Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over defamatory comments made against him.

An Accra High Court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, ruled against the National Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, ordering him to pay GH¢500,000 damages to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for alleging that one of the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of some two Canadian girls in Kumasi, Seidu Mba, was his (Dr. Prempeh's) errand boy.



Commenting on the ruling in a Facebook post, Sammy Gyamfi said he will challenge it adding that the court erred in arriving at the decision it did.



“After three years of litigation, the court today held that the said comment was defamatory and consequently awarded damages of GH500,000.00 and cost of GH50,000.00 against me.



“It is my considered view that the honourable court erred as its decision is contrary to the evidence that was put before the court.



“More importantly, I hold the view that the court’s decision to totally disregard the testimony of my witness, DW1, Mafus Jibril who testified that the said Seidu Mba was in fact the errand boy of Plaintiff and was in his company when he (DW1) was attacked in Manhyia sometime in 2012, constitutes a grave miscarriage of justice.

“Consequently, my lawyers will be filing a notice of appeal and an application for a stay of execution to challenge the decision of the High Court forthwith. It’s my hope that justice will be served,” Sammy Gyamfi wrote on his page.



But reacting to the development on his Facebook page, Nana B indicated that he sympathizes with Sammy Gyamfi as everyone was prone to error.



He, however, said everyone must endeavour to make amends when “we step on toes”, thus admonishing Sammy Gyamfi to put aside his pride and apologize to NAPO whom he believes let go of the matter.



Nana B wrote: “Clearly, my brother Sammy Gyamfi has been a ghost of himself since the High court found him guilty and fined him Ghc500,000 in the defamation case brought against him by Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Minister for Energy).



“The gavel of the trial Judge came heavily on Sammy Gyamfi and we can only sympathize with him. It’s trite that no one is infallible and we are bound to make mistakes; however, we must always remember to surrender and make amends when we step on toes.

“I think Sammy Gyamfi should shove his ego and pride, and apologize to NAPO over his unsavoury comments against the Minister.



“The Nana Poku (Napo) I know is widely known for his kindheartedness, empathy and forgiving spirit; I’m confident that if Sammy Gyamfi should render an unqualified apology, NAPO will let go of this matter.LESSON: As young politicians, let's be circumspective in our utterances”.



