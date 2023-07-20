Show Ghanaians that you are the real patriots of the land - Fifi Kwetey charges NDC youth

The General Secretary admonished the group to put the country first and not their parochial Interest

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has charged the youth of the party to show ambition to optimize themselves but not at the expense of the well-being of Ghanaians.

He admonished the group to put the country first and not their parochial Interest.



He made these remarks when he addressed youth leaders of the NDC at the Youth Wing Retreat in Accra on the theme: “Building the Ghana we want, the role of the youth.”



Addressing the group, the General Secretary encouraged the participants to emulate and be inspired by the values and principles exhibited by some illustrious leaders of Ghana, whose contribution to the country’s destiny has proved to be defining.



“Take inspiration from Kwame Nkrumah’s love of nation and continent, Jerry Rawlings’ courage of conviction and adaptability, Prof Evans Atta Mills’ Servant Leadership and John Mahama’s posterity defining leadership,” he admonished.



The NDC General Secretary also bemoaned what he called the creeping NPPnization Mentality in some youths- by which he means the tendency to discount conviction and character and instead placing more value on convenience and the acquisition of wealth without regard to principles.



He said, “we in the NDC love the poor but we do not hate the rich.” He explained that the party believes that every effort must be made to lift the people of Ghana including NDCitizens out of poverty.

He continued, “Unlike people who believe that wealth is just about how much you can acquire for the sake of itself, we believe that the reason for wealth is how to use it to bring genuine social justice and fellow feeling in the society. Ghana as a country has ambitions to become the beacon of hope for other countries. There is nothing wrong with having ambitions to be wealthy but pursuing it blindly at all cost to the detriment of the people is wrong”.



“We want a nation of wealth but from citizens who place value on character. That is what this party was for and what this party must continue to stand for,” he said.



The General Secretary urged the youth of his party that they must not forget that the party represents the political hope of the country. He admonished them to exhibit good examples as that’s the only way they can go out to convince others that the NDC is Ghana’s hope.



“The pursuit of character will give you the stamina for longevity in political leadership,” he concluded.



