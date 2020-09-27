Show appreciation to NPP - Mustapha Ussif to North East Region resident

Mustapha Ussif, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme

Mustapha Ussif, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme has called on residents of the six constituencies in the North East Region to all show gratitude by voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the Mamprugu Kingdom for many years, had been pursuing a region which was only granted by this NPP government, and he believed it was a sign of good faith and prioritizing the needs of Ghanaians.



Mr Ussif who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Yagaba/Kubori Constituecy in the region, was speaking at the inauguration and handing over of a new party office he constructed.



He appealed to party executives and supporters to vote massively for the NPP come December 7 in appreciation for the creation of the region and the significant development projects.



Mr Ussif called on all party faithful to join the campaign teams in campaigning massively for President Akufo-Addo to continue working four more years adding that ‘the constituents have now seen the difference I made within my tenure as an MP compared to the 12 years of my opponent.’



The NSS Executive Secretary said the people Yagba/Kubori were yearning for change for a better representative, who would prioritize their welfare, adding, "My records as a one term MP far outweighs that of my opponent, which can never be disputed."

He said his working experience as Deputy Executive Secretary with Mr Ussif at the NSS indicate his desire to leave a mark was unmatched, adding, "He transform NSS and revived all its projects within a short time in office and has what it takes to be a Minister if voted as the Member of Parliament in the next NPP government."



Mr Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP National Youth Organizer, charged the campaign teams to exhibit absolute dedication and commitment towards winning the December 7 elections.



The delegation paid a courtesy call on Yizei Rana, Naa Balingu Iddrisu Bukari of Yizeisi Traditional Council where, Mr Boakye was was enskined as the "Naachina Saha Naa" Youth Chief of Luck.



Naa Bukari thanked the delegation for the visit and gave them his blessings to hold a rally.



He also thank the NPP government for the numerous interventions in the community such as the provision of water, the three classroom block, the extension of the maternity wards at the health centre and construction of a public toilet for the community all within three and half years in power, adding, "My people will be ungrateful if they don’t reward such a hardworking government for such projects.”

Speakers at the rally called on the supporters to to spread the gospel of the government and Mr Ussif.



Some group of defectors from the National Democratic Congress were introduced to the crowd and officially ushered into the NPP.



Mr Mustapha Ussif won the seat for the NPP in 2012 and lost in 2016 to his predecessor, Mr Ibrahim Abdul Rauf Tanko, a loss which he largely attributed to his inability to match his predecessor’s resources as the Chairman of the Hajj Pilgrims Affairs of Ghana.