Show me the evidence of any corruption under Nana Addo - Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu

Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu, Methodist Bishop

Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu, a Methodist Bishop claims that it is not the duty of men of God to be digging and exposing or talking about corruption.

In his view, if the media fails to highlight such issues, men of God who are critical of the government would have nothing to talk about.



The man of God was responding to reasons why the clergy that lambasted former President Mahama over alleged corruption cases have failed to do the same under President Akufo-Addo.



He said unlike under Mahama where corruption cases were being highlighted and debated, he was yet to see or read of any of such cases under the current administration.

He said under Mahama, ”we had evidence to support the debate on corruption and so we were bold in talking about it. Who can tell me there is no corruption in Ghana? I will not agree with such arguments. I would never dispute that there is no corruption today, but where is the evidence to support such allegations?”



Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu told Kwabena Agyapong that one cannot just get up and be making claims without any basis.



"That is not how it is done. You need evidence to support such claims,” he posited.