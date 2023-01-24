0
Show team work, integrity and professionalism - Gender Ministry charged

Ministry Of Gender, Children And Social Protection

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: Grace Acheampong, ISD, Contributor

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu has charged the staff of the ministry to work hard and display teamwork, integrity and professionalism to build and maintain a positive image for the ministry.

“Be innovative and come out with more ideas to project the Ministry,” she added.

She said this when she met with the officers under the General Administration Directorate of the Ministry, which comprises the Records, Public Affairs, Procurement, Protocol, Transport, Client Services and Estate Units on Wednesday in Accra.

She assured them that her doors were always open for broader consultations.

The Deputy Director for General Administration, Mr Henry Ekuban on behalf of the officers pledged their willingness to work hard and uplift the image of the Ministry.

The sector minister will also engage other Directorates, Departments, Secretariats and Units of MoGCSP.

