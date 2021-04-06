Show us NDC grassroots who are angry with their MPs - Ben Ephson dares

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Mr Ben Ephson is asserting that there is no guarantee that the grassroots of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are actually angry at the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament for approving President Akufo-Addo’s Ministers.

According to him, about 10 to 20 party members who have access to social media and privy to certain things have rather issued a statement purporting to have come from the entire grassroots of the party.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Mr Ben Ephson posited that some people within the opposition NDC are hiding behind the fact that the party leadership and the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament have misled the grassroots to issue a statement in the name of the grassroots on social media.



He, thus, challenged those who are claiming that the grassroots of the NDC are angry at the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament to show those grassroots members that the statement is representing.

“What is the proof that the statement issued emanated from the entire grassroots? The person who claims to be representing the footsoldiers, where did the person meet the footsoldiers and under what forum did they meet them to come up with the statement?” he quizzed.



He maintained that there must be some proof of the grassroots being angry; insisting that they should show the research they conducted indicating that the grassroots are angry over the decision of the Minority Caucus to approve Ministers who have appeared before the Appointments Committee.



“These Members of Parliament have been voted for and they can say that they are speaking on behalf of their constituents, but someone is hiding somewhere and has issued a statement in the name of the grassroots. They should show the grassroots they are representing outside of Parliament,” he demanded.