Show us some modicum of respect – Minority to EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Minority has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to show them respect by responding to their petition regarding the results of the parliamentary elections in the December 7 polls.

This comes after they sent a petition to the elections management body through a courier after the Commission failed to receive it from them when they marched to the head office on Tuesday, December 22.



Their march from Parliament was stopped at the Ridge Roundabout by police officers led by the Director of Operations for the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Kwesi Ofori.



The Minority MPs were, therefore, forced to read out the content of the petition to journalists.



The NDC MPs are protesting results of the December 7 elections, claiming they won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



There have been series of demonstrations by supporters of the NDC to get the EC to overturn declared results of the elections.

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a tweet that “The NDC caucus in parliament was compelled by the circumstance of yesterday’ morning to later have our petition dispatched by a courier to the Electoral Commission following their earlier refusal to receive same when we walked to the effect the presentation.



“We wait to see to see if the EC will begin to show some modicum of respect to parliament and the people's representatives by formally responding tom our petition and carrying out its obligation under law or if it will continue to derelict and purport to be on cowardly and reckless leave from its duties.”



Ellembelle lawmaker, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah vowed that his caucus will not deal with the EC in any way.







He told TV3‘s Komla Klutse on the sideline the march that they have been disappointed by the Commission.

The former Energy Minister who is convinced the Minority of the current Parliament will be Majority in the next Parliament says the EC will pay a price for the attitude of its commissioners.



“I think the important thing is that we are very disappointed in the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Commission will pay a price to the Majority in Parliament.



“We vow never to deal with this Commission.”



