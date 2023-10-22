Showdown in Sagnarigu as constituency chairman clashes with Kennedy Agyapong

There was near chaos between presidential aspirant Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and NPP Constituency Chairman for Sagnarigu, Alhaji Dagoma, and his delegates during a meeting in Tamale on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

As part of his tour of the Northern Region, the aspirant met with Sagnarigu and Tamale North constituency delegates in Tamale.



During the meeting, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated that the constituency chairmen were offered GHC100,000 each to vote during the special delegate conference.



This allegation did not sit well with the Sagnarigu Chairman, who is noted for his frank confrontations with lies. The chairman immediately asked for the microphone and told the delegates gathered that the presidential aspirant was peddling outright lies.



Chairman Dagoma said, “The man is telling lies. He is lying. I am the chairman of the constituency. I voted in the superdelegates conference, and nobody gave me GHC100,000 to vote. I will not accept such lies from somebody who wants to lead this party.”

The response by the no-nonsense chairman attracted loud applause from the delegates, prompting a few supporters of the aspirant to start casting insults at the delegates.



It was reported that tempers went so high that the elders had to intervene to calm the situation, and the meeting was hurriedly concluded by the presidential aspirant.



