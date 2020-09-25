Shun Okada to prevent ‘stupid’ death - Concerned Drivers warn public

Motorcycle accidents has been ranked 4th in Ghana

The National Chairman for Concerned Drivers Association, Charles Danso has warned the public to desist from patronising the services of commercial motor riders, also known as the ‘okada’ in the country.

He reiterated that due the high risk involved with motorbikes, the insurance companies have refused to insure them and therefore if one gets involved in an accident with or on a motorbike, the person will not benefit any insurance package.



He was of the view that persons who get involved in accidents on motorbikes stand the risks of losing their lives, body parts without any compensation.



After the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced its intention to legalise the operations of okada riders, a section of the riders have mounted pressure on the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government to legalise the operations of the okada business.



Although some NPP members are for the motion, others are strongly against it.



Recently, the Vice President of the country, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated clearly that the NPP-Government will not legalise okada business despite the pressure from the opposition to legalising the business when it comes to power.

Reacting to the legalisation of the okada business in Ghana on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Charles Danso stated that the NDC would have to do a lot more research on the operations of okada before legalising it.



“They want to legalise the okada business for profit but not to help the drivers. They will give them different number plates, they will have to do roadworthy amongst others. They did not say motorbikes should not be used for commercial purposes, it is allowed for courier services so why won’t they concentrate on that one but want it to be carrying people around which may result in a lot of deaths,” he quizzed.



Charles Danso added,” Let us ask how they will regulate those who walk on pavements and middle of the roads, how are they going to arrest them?”



He alleged that some policemen and politicians have rather bought the motorbikes for people to work with and therefore have failed to enforce the law.



“We need to let people know that patronizing okada is illegal, and the police must enforce it but some of the police officers have bought some and given it to people to work with. It is illegal to patronise their service so do not go and sit on it. Look at how they behave, most of them do not have number plates, if you go and sit on it and you die, you would have died a stupid death.