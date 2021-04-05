Shun political saboteurs - Pastor tells Bono East Regional Minister

Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan

The Reverend Dr Paul Kwame Nasimong, the Head Pastor of the Full Gospel Assemblies of God Church in Techiman, has called on the Bono East Regional Minister to shun political detractors and concentrate on building a better society for all.

He told Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan to focus and prioritise development and endeavour to overlook political detractors and saboteurs who might seek to undermine his administration and political career.



Rev Dr Nasimong gave the advice when the Regional Minister joined worshippers of the church at a service to mark the Ressurection of Jesus Christ in Techiman in the Bono East Region.



"You must try as much as possible to overcome any form of undermining from your detractors and saboteurs who might think you do not deserve this highest political position in the region," the Reverend Minister advised.

"As you assume this position, the church expects you to emulate the biblical leadership of Daniel, who never allowed unnecessary pressures from critics and saboteurs to sway him in decision making," he added.



On his part, Mr Adu-Gyan advised Christians to remain faithful to God, and put their faith in action to receive God's favour and his abundant blessings.



He urged Ghanaians to celebrate the Easter festivities in moderation and endeavour to observe health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.