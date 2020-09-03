General News

'Shun those who promote ethnocentrism' - Akufo-Addo advices Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to shun persons who promote ethnocentrism and divisions.

“No one who is committed to the Ghana Project, as I am, can have an ethnic agenda. Rather, we should shun all those who would promote ethnic sentiments and divisions amongst us for selfish, partisan, political ends," he said.



The President said this when he commissioned the Five Piped Water Supply System at Amedzofe in the Ho West District for 69,000 residents of three districts in the Volta Region on Tuesday.



He told the gathering that if there was one person who recognised and appreciated the indivisibility of Ghana, it was him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"There are people from this region, some of whom are well known to you here in Amedzofe, who serve in sensitive parts of my government and influence decisions on a daily basis. I may have my own failings like we all do, but being a tribalist is not one of them.



“In my time as President, development has been distributed equitably to all parts of the country, and the impact of our policies has been felt by all. So, I want to assure all of you that neither the NPP nor I have any plan whatsoever to bring division to any part of the country.

“We do not have an ethnic agenda against any group or grouping in the country, and, certainly, we have no ethnic agenda against residents of the Volta Region.”



On the deployment of soldiers along the country's borders, which his opponents had sought to made political gains, the President stressed again that "the Volta Region was not and has not been singled out for any special military operation."



“The deployment of the military personnel along our borders is an ongoing nationwide exercise, and has been done across all our borders, and not in the Volta Region alone. One thousand soldiers are the subject of this deployment, of which 163 are based along the borders of Volta.



“Their presence is to guard against potential terrorist attacks on our shores and to prevent the importation of the virus into our country. They have not been stationed at our borders to execute any political or ethnic agenda,” he noted.



He told residents of the region that he would “keep knocking on the door until the door is opened to me until the Volta Region and the NPP are married. I know that this constituency, Ho West, will one day revert to being a stronghold for the NPP as it once was for the United Party.”

