Shut down Badu Nkansah books with immediate effect - Lecturer

A Badu Nkansah book

Educationist and a lecturer at the Cape Coast University, Mr. Samuel Ziggah has called for the immediate closure of Badu Nkansah Publications for their bigotry publications.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the books which have generated outrage are not only “stupid but nonsense, divisive, and an attack on Ewes”.



The apology issued by the publishers he noted makes no sense and lacked good reason.



He explained the contents of the books are a threat to peace, stability, and national cohesion.



The books, he added are distorted, twisted, and an attempt to denigrate the Ewe tribe.



He wondered how the publishers would claim that the books have not been approved and yet got their way onto the market.

He said the publication is a planned agenda to denigrate the Ewe tribe.



He admonished NaCCA to come again and tell Ghanaians something reasonable.



He said Ewes in Ghana have the right to sue the publishers for defamation and demand compensation.



Mr. Ziggah stressed, “we have to shut down the Badu Nkansah publication with immediate effect. In a functioning democracy, this company would have been shut down”.