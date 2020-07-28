General News

Shut down all witch camps in Ghana – Sam Pee Yalley to govt

Former Ghana High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley

Former Ghana High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley has called on the government to immediately shut down all witch camps in the country.

According to him, nobody has any right to operate a witch camp in the country.



The former commissioner who was reacting to the lynching of a 90-year-old woman in the Savannah Region, on UTV stated that, “faith and religion is causing this country a great harm..."



He continued that, "Mind you where your faith ends that is where mine begins. It is high time the government closes all such witch camps”.

Adding, “Government should close all witch camps now. It is not the time to go there and feed them, no no no. It is time to take a decision. Nobody has any right to open a witch camp in this country. The district assembly must be empowered to make sure all those operating witch camps are brought to book. It is shameful”, he added.



He also cautioned chiefs who are fond of banishing their subjects to stop with immediate effect.



Mr Yalley believes “if a citizen commits an offence, the best place to seek justice is the court and not taking the law into your own hands. I went to my home town and heard they have banished a whole family from the community. This is a bad practice, a bad practice that this country can no longer tolerate”.

