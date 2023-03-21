0
Shut down of Kwanyako water treatment plant to affect water supply to Buduburam, Gomoa Fetteh, others

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Central region, has announced a planned maintenance works to be carried out at the Kwanyako old water treatment plant (not the entire treatment plant).

The planned maintenance works will lead to the shutdown of the Kanyako old water treatment plant from 8am to 5pm on Thursday, 23 March 2023, a public notice from the GWCL noted.

The shutdown will, therefore, interrupt water supply to areas including: “the whole Buduburam district (Buduburam, Senya Bereku, Gomoa Fetteh, etc), Green Estates, parts of Nyanyano, parts of Opeikuma, Cross river and parts of Swedru district (Kwayanko, Pinanko, Afranse, Gomoa Asikuma, Gomoa Tachiman, Gomoa Dawurampong and adjoining communities).”

The GWCL, therefore, entreated customers in the affected areas to endeavor “to store enough water ahead of the interruption on Thursday.”

It assured customers that “the maintenance works will be expedited for water supply to resume as scheduled.”

