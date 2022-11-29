Shut up! You are the cause of this Ofori-Atta mess - Political Analyst jabs Minority

Political analyst, Yaw Asani Tanoh is disappointed in the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

The Minority has expressed their disappointment over the sudden U-turn by the Majority Caucus after their earlier threats to boycott the 2023 Budget if it is presented by the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



“We feel let down and we feel betrayed by the Majority Caucus who have shown no wit in supporting us with our impeachment process within the letter and spirit of Article 82 of the 1992 constitution. We are not abandoning our censorship motion. We are in it for the long haul and we will insist that the letter and spirit of article 82 are fully respected and an outcome determined by secret vote ultimately after a debate on the Committee’s report is submitted to plenary,” Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference on Wednesday.



However, Asani Tanoh believe the Minority have no right to feel betrayed because if the latter had not approved Ken Ofori Atta's nomination as the Finance Minister, the embattled minister will not be hanging around the neck of Ghanaians like an albatross.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Asani Tanoh said "...are the minority saying they're disappointed? What are they talking about? They are the ones who created Ken Ofori Atta. They have done the same thing over and over again. They keep saying we're disappointed and we are going to fight against him (Ofori Atta) yet they all go behind the scene and approve him...you have created Ken Ofori Atta so you better shut up rather than throwing dust into our eyes pretending to be fighting for the nation; they have disappointed the nation..."



Listen to him in the video below:



