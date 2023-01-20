Shut up and leave the scene – Dr Amoah descends on Ofori-Atta after National Cathedral statement

Ken Ofori-Atta (left), Dr. Kofi Amoah (right)

A renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has berated Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for comments he made regarding the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

According to a report by asaaseradio.com, Ken Ofori-Atta described the emerging issues surrounding the National Cathedral project as inflammatory.



According to him, the government will find ways to ensure the National Cathedral is built as he (Ken Ofori-Atta) believes in the authenticity of spirituality.



“The National Cathedral has become an inflammatory topic… I believe in the authenticity of spirituality in what we do but that’s me personally and we need to find a way to make sure that the cathedral gets built… “… outside of the government, we shall find a way to get around that,” the minister is quoted to have said by asaaseradio.com.



Reacting to his in a tweet shared on Friday, January 20, 2023, Dr Amoah said that Ofori-Atta should stop commenting on national issues.



He said that Ofori-Atta’s silence will help defuse the tension in the country.

“In all bluntness, Ken Ofori Atta should shut his mouth and leave the scene. Ghana needs his absence to clear the effusions of his gross mismanagement.



“There are better, smarter and incorruptible citizens at the ready to serve the country,” parts of the tweet read.



