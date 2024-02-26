Siblings, 15 and 8 drown in Ashanti Region

File photo

A family at Ahodwo, near Sepaase, located in the Ashanti Region, has been struck by an unimaginable tragedy as they mourn the loss of two young members who drowned on the same day, dailyguidenetwork.com reports.

Reportedly, 15-year-old Shilla Twumasi and 8-year-old Alex Gyamfi had gone swimming in the Dwahel River at Ahodwo near Sepaase.



However, tragedy struck around 11:40 am on Saturday, February 24, 2024, when both children drowned.



The devastating incident was reported to the Abuakwa police by 54-year-old Kwame Ampofo, the grandfather of the siblings.



According to him, the two children went to the river to enjoy themselves on Saturday morning, but they tragically lost their lives in the water.



Efforts were made to rescue Shilla and Alex, who were subsequently rushed to the Afari Community Hospital.



However, despite these efforts, they were pronounced dead upon arrival, the report stated.

A police statement revealed details of the incident, stating, "On receipt of the information, they proceeded to the scene and retrieved the victims in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Afari Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer."



Furthermore, the statement noted that no signs of foul play were found upon inspection of the bodies.



However, mucus and faeces were observed, indicating the distressing circumstances of their drowning, the report indicated.



