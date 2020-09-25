Siblings in weekend accident at Yilo Krobo laid to rest

The three met their untimely death in the fatal accident on their way from Accra

The three siblings who died in a fatal road accident at Nyanteh near the Eastern University at Somanya have been laid to rest.

The three, aged four to nine, are Marvin Oyanor, 4, Shannel Awudza, 4, and Kadmiel Kota, 9.



Hundreds of mourners thronged the cemetery to pay their last respects to them and mourn with the family.



The three were with their mother in a taxi cab returning from Accra before they met their untimely death in the fatal accident.

Their mother, who suffered severe fracture, is currently at the St Joseph Hospital, Effiduase receiving treatment.



Several lives have been lost to avoidable road accidents in the Eastern Region in this quarter. Drivers have been blamed for these.