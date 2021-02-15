Sick Ken Ofori-Atta put Akufo-Addo’s transformation agenda ahead of his health – Gabby

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has indicated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta puts his country and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ‘transformation agenda’ before his health.
According to him, he was in the bedroom of the Finance Minister-designate before he flew out of the country to seek medical attention and he was worried leaving his public work because of his poor health.
“Last night, just b4 he left for KIA to board the Delta flight to NYC, I was in Ken’s bedroom with him and he seemed even then more concerned about Akufo-Addo’s “transformation agenda” and how to give it a sharper focus than his health. Ken knows why he retired for public service.”
Ken Ofori Atta has been flown out of the country to the United States of America to seek medical attention due to some health complications after been infected by COVID-19.
Announcing this in a statement, the Finance Ministry indicated that the complications cannot be addressed in Ghana and therefore he needed to go out of the country in order to get the medical care.
“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the statement said.
